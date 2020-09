17:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 PM Netanyahu weighs possibility of tightening lockdown restrictions Prime MInister Binyamin Netnayahu is weighing the possibility of tightening lockdown restrictions. His decision in this matter will come after consulting with corona czar Professor Ronni Gamzu and other leading public health officials. ► ◄ Last Briefs