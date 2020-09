17:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Minister of Tourism speaks with Bahraini counterpart Minister of Tourism Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) spoke today with his Bahraini counterpart. Zamir invited the Baharaini minister of tourism to visit Israel and he answered that he expected to do so in the near future. ► ◄ Last Briefs