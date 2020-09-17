Football playoffs next week in Tel Aviv despite lockdown

Although a national lockdown goes into effect tomorrow at 2 p.m., the Maccabi Tel Aviv football club will participate in a League Champions tournament playoff match in Israel against an Austrian club.

The Austrian club was reluctant to come to Israel because of Israel's high morbidity rate, despite the fact that Austria has the status of a red or high risk country on account of its own high morbidity rate.

Officials of the torunament warned the Austrian club that failure to appear for the playoff match in Israel would result in a technical loss.