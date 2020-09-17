|
Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Iran foreign min.: 'I wish happiness and health for Jews everywhere'
On Rosh Hashanah eve, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Zarif has issued the following greeting:
"I wish happiness and health for the Jews of Iran and for all Jews everywhere."
Prior to the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, between 100-150,000 Jews lived in Iran while today the Jewish population in that country has shrunk to 12-15,000.
In recent years, Iranian leaders have frequently announced their intention to "wipe Israel off the map."
