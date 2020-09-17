Railroad car used in Holocaust transports arrives at Moshav Nir Galim

A railroad car used for transporting Jews to concentration camps has arrived at Moshav Nir Galim near Ashdod in southwestern Israel.

The railroad car will stand at the entrance to the Testimony House for the Heritage of the Holocaust which was established at the moshav in 2009.

"The corona despite everything brought us something good," Testimony House director general Rachel Rosenman said.

"The museum in Germany where the railroad car was on display was in financial trouble due to the pandemic and therefore had to sell it. Several museums were interested in acquiring it but the privilege to do so was ours.

"It is especially emotional to receive the railroad car now since transports to the camps often took place during Jewish holidays," Rosenman added.

Moshav Nir Galim (pop. 1400) was established by Holocaust survivors from Hungary and central Europe in 1949.