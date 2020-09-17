|
16:41
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Ministry of Health directive: 'Stay home'
Associate Director of the Ministry of Health Professor Itamar Grotto has advised the public to "stay home."
"The exit from lockdown this time will be slow and gradual. The morbidity rate has increased sharply and the situation has deteriorated significantly," Grotto said.
"Food take out is not permitted because people gather when it is allowed. Swimming is permitted as long as the water is within 500 meters of a person's residence."
