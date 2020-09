16:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Knesset Education Committee demands new regulations for schools The Knesset's Education Committee has demanded that the government issue new regulations regarding the safety protocols and activities of schools. The government has until next Wednesday to issue the new regulations. ► ◄ Last Briefs