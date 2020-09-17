'I worked with this bitch for several years', library worker/terrorist

National Library worker Yasmin Jabbar has been arrested after the Shabak (Internal Security Service) discovered that she had been recruited by Iran to carry out terrorist acts in Israel.

Moran Tal worked with Jabbar, a resident of the Old City, in the Arabic Department of the library for several years and reacted to the arrest of her co-worker with astonishment that she was finally arrested.

"I cannot explain in words what I am feeling right now," Tal wrote on Twitter. "I worked with this bitch for several years.

"I followed her on the social networks and I saw total indentification with and glorification of terrorists. I reported this to library security but it would appear that such a case does not wake anyone up until it reaches this point," Tal tweeted.

"Jabbar was openly repulsive. She refused to speak Hebrew and when she spoke Arabic you could have heard her on the hundredth floor of the building if it was that tall. When rockets fell during the Gaza War, she refused to go with us into the shelters.

"I showed her social media posts to library security and they were brought to the legal department of the library where it was determined that the posts were within the bounds of freedom of expression and nothing needed to be done about them," Moran added.