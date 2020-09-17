|
15:00
Reported
Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Traces of poison found on water bottle in Russian politician's hotel room
Traces of the Novichok nerve agent allegedly used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been found on a water bottle in a Russian hotel room occupied by the politician before he boarded the flight on which he was taken ill.
The BBC reports that a German team of experts identified the nerve agent, after stating that they had "unequivocal proof" that Novichok was used to poison Navalny, who is still being treated in a German hospital.
Russia has categorically denied all allegations.
