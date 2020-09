14:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Final group aliyah flight of Jewish year 5780 arrives Read more Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, new immigrants touch down at Ben Gurion Airport marking the last cohort for the Jewish Year. ► ◄ Last Briefs