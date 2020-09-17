|
14:53
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
UAE & Israel want to include some Palestinian areas in economic agreements
The Minister for the Economy of the UAE has related that his country is currently engaging in negotiations with Israel regarding the inclusion of some Palestinian enclaves in economic agreements signed between the two countries.
Despite the fact that the Palestinians have officially refused to join any such venture until now, the Minister insisted that they would gain from involvement.
