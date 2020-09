14:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Almost half a million people now live in Judea, Samaria, Jordan Valley A spokesperson for the Yesha Council, Elnatan Zecharia, announced on his Twitter account that the number of residents of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley has reached 470,117 people at the end of 5780. ► ◄ Last Briefs