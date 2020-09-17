|
14:27
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Supreme Court gives govt 1 week to formulate restrictions for protests
The Supreme Court has granted the government an extension of one week to present an outline for a reduction in the permitted number of protesters at a demonstration, to be brought into line with the permitted number of people at communal prayer.
The decision follows an appeal lodged this week by several mayors, demanding that the number of those permitted to gather for prayer be adjusted in line with what is allowed at protests.
Last Briefs