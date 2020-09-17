Educ. Minister: Schools are not breeding grounds for contagion

Responding to allegations that the "premature" reopening of the country's schools led to an increase in coronavirus transmission, Education Minister Yoav Galant insisted that schools were not to blame.

"The education system is not a source of infection," he wrote on Twitter. "What it is, is an anchor of stability for millions of children and their parents. Schools as a body are the most organized, most supervised body in the country. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and the education of our children. They are our future."

Ministry of Health figures, however, show that when divided into age brackets, the highest number of coronavirus cases is currently in the 10-19 age group, 12.4% of all cases.