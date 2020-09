14:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Emirates airline will commence flights out of Israel in January The Emirates airline has received authorization for a runway permit at Ben Gurion airport, Kan News reports. It will begin to operate flights out of Israel in January of next year. ► ◄ Last Briefs