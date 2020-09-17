UAE to fit international arrivals with tracking device

Etihad Airways, owned by the UAE, has decided to fit all UAE residents returning from abroad via Abu Dhabi airport with a tracking device to ensure that they go into a 14-day period of isolation following their arrival, The Guardian reports.

Only UAE citizens and residents are permitted to use Abu Dhabi's airport; foreigners must enter the country via Dubai.

The tracking device will consist of a wristband which will be removed after a person completes the fortnight home quarantine period.

In addition, anyone arriving from a country considered high risk may be required to quarantine in a government facility.