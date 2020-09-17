|
14:03
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Histadrut signs collective agreement for public sector workers
The Treasury's wages commissioner, Kobi Bar-Natan, has signed a collective wage agreement with Histadrut chair Arnon Bar-David, which includes regulations governing the employment of public sector workers during the impending nationwide lockdown.
Under the terms of the agreement, fifty percent of public sector workers will continue to work regular hours, and the remainder will either work from home or according to alternative arrangements.
Last Briefs