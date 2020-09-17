|
13:59
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Minister Akunis met with US Assistant S. of State for Near Eastern Affairs
Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis met today with David Schenker, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.
Akunis thanked Schenker for American support for Israel and for helping to advance the treaties signed this week between Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE.
Akunis also updated Schenker on regional negotiations with additional nations.
Last Briefs