Prof. Levine: Regulations damage public health - should be abolished

Head of the Organization of Public Health Physicians, Professor Hagai Levine, has testified before the Knesset's Regulatory Committee, currently in session to debate the provisions included in the upcoming lockdown that is due to come into force tomorrow afternoon.

"We have to abolish all these regulations," he insisted. "All they do is damage public health. We have to allow people to travel. Why should a family be prevented from going out on a picnic? What is the problem in that?"