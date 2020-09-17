MK Shaked: Govt has no plan for emerging from lockdown

Speaking at a meeting of the Knesset's Regulatory Committee, MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) warned that the government is leading the country into an abyss. The committee is currently meeting to discuss the impending lockdown regulations, after the government authorized the lockdown earlier today.

"We are standing right before catastrophe," Shaked said. "This government has failed to enforce restrictions on public gatherings - the only regulation that really matters. This government, headed by Netanyahu, has not succeeded in putting a stop to the anarchy that reigns at demonstrations attended by thousands of protesters - the government has failed to put in place an outline for protests, which is now sorely needed.

"I call on Professor Grotto to tell us what the government's outline is for emerging from this lockdown," she challenged. "The lockdown is supposed to end in mid-October, and now Professor Gamzu is saying that the system for breaking the chain of infection will only be in place at the beginning of November. So what will be ready in October?"