13:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 The reawakening at the Water Gate Read more Ezra and Nechemia appealed to the nation on Rosh Hashannah, effecting a spiritual renewal which paved the path for the Second Commonwealth's ensurance of Jewish continuity. ► ◄ Last Briefs