13:13
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Health Ministry legal adviser: Health system is at breaking point
The Health Ministry's legal adviser, attorney Uri Shwartz, told Kan Bet today that a lockdown at this point, in his opinion, is vital.
"The health system is at breaking point," he said, "and if things are allowed to continue like this, we'll pay a heavy price. The regulations are not designed to save the Health Ministry or the government - they're designed to save our citizens."
