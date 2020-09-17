'If people don't follow the guidelines, we'll impose harsher restrictions'

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish has threatened that if people do not adhere to lockdown restrictions, the government will have to tighten the lockdown still further.

"We need to get to a level of no more than 1,000 new cases per day, with no more than five percent of tests coming back positive," he told Galei Tzahal. "Right now, we have a positive rate of double that. If we see - even as early as next week - that people are doing their own thing, and not following the guidelines, then we will have to impose even more harsh restrictions, even within the three-week initial period."