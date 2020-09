12:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Health Minister: I don't want to lie - it may take time Read more "There will not be a moment when we say this is it, a sigh of relief, everything is over. The exit from the closure will be gradual." ► ◄ Last Briefs