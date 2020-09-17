|
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
HM director-general: Lockdown is designed to prevent public gatherings
Health Ministry director-general Professor Hezi Levy has insisted that the impending lockdown is absolutely necessary in order to fight the coronavirus epidemic.
"We have no way of fighting this disease other than via preventing people from congregating," he said. "That's what this lockdown is designed to do. We will be assessing its impact as we go ahead and will make decisions accordingly."
