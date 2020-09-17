|
Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
221,434 citations since pandemic outbreak for breach of virus regulations
Israel Police report that 8,935 citations were issued last week for violations of coronavirus regulations.
1,232 citations were issued in the last day alone, and 221,434 citations have been issued since the outbreak of the pandemic.
132 hearings were held this week related to breaches of regulations, leading to 29 establishments being shut down for violations of regulations.
