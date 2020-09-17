Knesset committee: Confusion regarding guidelines for education system

MK Ram Shefa, head of the Knesset's Education Committee, has criticized the government for a lack of clarity regarding how the lockdown will impact the education system.

"I invited Professor Ronni Gamzu to attend a committee meeting next Monday in order to clarify exactly what is going on during lockdown," he said. "We are having difficulty understanding how the restrictions will affect schools, in particular preschools and the lower elementary grades. The Education Ministry says one thing, and the Education Ministry is saying something else," he explained. "What we are hoping is that we will be able to reopen preschools next week."