News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
MK Hendel promises never to join minority govt with Joint List support
MK Yoaz Hendel has promised that at no point in the future will he agree to join a minority government that relies on the support of the predominantly Arab Joint List.
"I won't join any minority government that is supported by the Joint List," he told Galei Tzahal this morning. "Such a thing would break our Zionist backbone. I will not accept any party that does not recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."
