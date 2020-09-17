|
11:07
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Tourism Minister Zamir held telephone discussion with Bahraini counterpart
Tourism Minister Assaf Zamir spoke this morning with his Bahraini counterpart, the minister for industry, trade, and tourism, Zayed bin Rashid Alzaini, and the two agreed to move forward on cooperation on matters related to tourism, as well as to attempt to include the UAE minister for tourism in their collaborative efforts.
Zamir also discussed the possibility of organizing Middle East package tours, to include flights through Saudi air space.
