Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Tel Aviv mayor: Public has lost all confidence in government
Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai has sharply criticized the government for its mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis that has led to Israel being the only country in the world about to enter a second nationwide lockdown.
"If the government had shown true leadership from the start, and had done what was necessary, we wouldn't be in this position today," he told Galei Tzahal this morning. "The public has lost all confidence in this government."
