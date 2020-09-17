CDC: At least a year till general public has access to coronavirus vaccine

Testifying before the US Senate yesterday, Robert Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that it will be at least a year before any coronavirus vaccine will be widely available for the general public," The Guardian reports.

“If you’re asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage of a vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we’re probably looking at third – late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” Redfield said, adding that vaccines may be available for healthcare personnel by the end of this year, but only in limited numbers.