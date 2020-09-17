Ukraine gives its final answer: Breslov chassidim not permitted entrance

Minister Zeev Elkin, appointed to head a government committee to investigate the possibility of allowing Breslov chassidim to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, announced this morning that Ukraine has given its final word on the issue, and will not allow the chassidim to enter the country.

Thousands of chassidim have been at the border between Belarus and Ukraine for the last few days, after rumors emerged that Ukraine would allow them to enter the country. Elkin has now appealed to those still in Belarus and also in Moldova to return to Israel as soon as they can, in order to arrive in time for Rosh Hashanah.