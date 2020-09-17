|
09:41
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Report: Saudi Arabia has enough uranium to produce nuclear fuel
According to "confidential documents" seen by The Guardian, Saudi Arabia already possesses enough mineable uranium ore reserves to commence domestic production of nuclear fuel.
Reports detailing the reserves were prepared for the Saudi administration by Chinese geologists, who have been helping the Saudis map its uranium reserves at "breakneck speed" as part of their nuclear energy cooperation agreement.
