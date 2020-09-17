MK Liberman: I'm not calling for rebellion, only careful reflection

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, attempted to clarify his position on public obedience to lockdown provisions.

"I'm not calling for rebellion," Liberman said. "I just want people to think about what they're doing. If even an expert says that the doesn't understand the government's regulations, how can I be expected to understand them?"