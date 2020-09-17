|
09:32
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
NY mayor's office to go on week-long furlough
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has made the decision to impose a one-week furlough on everyone in his office, including himself, The Guardian reports.
The ongoing pandemic has led to a loss of $9 billion in revenue for the city, $7 billion of which will be covered by a budget cut, de Blasio said. Although the one-week furlough will only save around $1 million, de Blasio insisted it would be a useful "symbol" as he negotiates with labor unions for broader payroll savings for municipal employees.
De Blasio added that he plans to continue to work throughout his furlough.
Last Briefs