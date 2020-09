09:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 UAE amb to UN: 'Halting annexation' part of deal with Israel Read more "Halting the annexation is part of this agreement, in order to allow the viability of the two states solution." ► ◄ Last Briefs