FM Ashkenazi: Lockdown will probably be extended beyond initial period

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue & White) told Galei Tzahal this morning that he believes the nationwide lockdown, due to start tomorrow and last for at least three weeks, will be extended beyond that period.

"We're not going to get out of lockdown quickly," he said. "Everyone thinks it's going to last more than two weeks [sic]. We're not going to get out of it until we see a significant reduction in infections."