|
09:09
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Hadassah hospital director: There are better alternatives to lockdown
Professor Zeev Rothstein, the director of Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, told Kan Bet this morning that in his opinion, the nationwide lockdown that is due to commence tomorrow will not achieve significant results.
"There are better alternatives to a lockdown that can achieve better results," he said. "A lockdown is not effective - all it does is flatten the curve, which results in the curve extending for a longer period of time."
Last Briefs