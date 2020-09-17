|
Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
First-ever interview of Israeli govt minister by Bahraini newspaper
Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis has been interviewed by the Al-Ayam newspaper, published in Bahrain, the newspaper's first-ever interview with a member of the Israeli government.
In the course of the interview, Akunis stated that, "We will be cooperating in many areas - such as industry, water infrastructure, and technology. Senior government officials from both countries will be holding meetings in the near future."
