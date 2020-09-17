|
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Health Min. dir-general: Lockdown will probably be extended beyond 3 weeks
The Health Ministry's director-general, Prof. Hezi Levy, told Kan News this morning that he is far from certain that the three-week lockdown due to commence tomorrow will achieve its goals.
"I doubt that the lockdown will succeed in lowering the infection rate to the levels we want," he said. "That's why it's very likely that the lockdown will have to be extended with even more severe restrictions than those initially imposed."
