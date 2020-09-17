Israeli delegation subject to shortened quarantine requirement

A senior official at the Health Ministry told Kan News this morning that members of the Israeli delegation returning from Washington will be obligated to enter a five-day period of quarantine until epidemiological investigations are concluded, rather than the standard two-week quarantine for any other citizen returning from a country on the "red list."

He added that a series of conditions was imposed on delegation members, including senior government officials, relating to their conduct in the United States and their adherence to social distancing measures, among other things, and that if delegation members were found not to have adhered to the conditions, their quarantine period would be extended to two weeks.