Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20

Health Minister said to favor lockdown being extended beyond 3 weeks

According to a report on Galei Tzahal this morning, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein expressed his opinion, in private conversations, that the three-week lockdown due to start tomorrow will be extended beyond the initial time period, with strict enforcement.