08:30
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Jordanian officials: Palestinians will have to accept new reality
Speaking on Kan News this morning, Jordanian officials expressed concern that the Palestinian response to this week's signing of peace treaties between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, will lead to a deterioration in the security situation.
Nonetheless, the officials said that the Palestinians would have to accept the new facts on the ground, as well as the likelihood that additional Arab states would develop closer ties with Israel.
