08:24
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Knesset committee to convene at 11 a.m. to vote on lockdown provisions
The Knesset's regulatory committee is due to convene at eleven o'clock this morning in order to authorize the provisions of the government's lockdown regulations. The government authorized the lockdown just an hour ago.
The committee had been due to convene at half past nine this morning, but the meeting was delayed due to the government's own delay in voting the lockdown into law.
