Boeing 'gambled with public safety,' US govt report concludes

In a report published yesterday, the United States government committee on transportation and infrastructure concluded that Boeing was guilty of "gambling with public safety," The Guardian writes.

Boeing was forced to ground its 737 Max airplanes after two fatal air crashes in 2018 and 2019, in which 346 people died.

The report stated that Boeing knowingly cut costs on the development of the 737 Max planes, and that there had been “repeated and serious failures” by Boeing and its regulator, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in allowing the faulty aircraft to carry passengers.

Committee chair, Democratic representative Peter DeFazio, said Boeing and the regulator “gambled with public safety in the critical time period between the two crashes," and that a "broken safety culture at Boeing" combined with "gaps in the regulatory system at the FAA allowed this fatally flawed plane into service."