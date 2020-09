08:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 'We’re prepared to sacrifice anything to come to Uman' Read more Hundreds of Jewish pilgrims stuck in Belarus still hoping to be admitted to Ukraine. “It’s unreal what’s going on here." ► ◄ Last Briefs