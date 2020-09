07:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20 Govt authorized lockdown, regulations sent to committee for approval The government has authorized the three-week lockdown, starting tomorrow afternoon at two p.m.. The regulations have now been sent for the approval of the Knesset's legislative and regulatory committee. ► ◄ Last Briefs