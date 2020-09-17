Update: 4,537 new virus cases yesterday, downward trend in positive results

According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, 4,537 people were diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday, out of 52,597 tests taken, a positive rate of 8.6%, down from previous days.

549 people are currently in hospital in serious condition, up from 515 the previous day.

Among them, 140 people are on ventilators, an increase of 7 from the day before. No new deaths attributed to the coronavirus have been reported in the last day.