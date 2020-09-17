|
02:52
Reported
Elul 28, 5780 , 17/09/20
Erdogan: Our operations in the eastern Mediterranean are not done
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video call on Wednesday that the docking of Turkey’s Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel for maintenance does not mean its operations in the eastern Mediterranean are done.
The operation resulted in tensions developed between Turkey and Greece, as Greece claims rights over natural resources in the area in which Turkey conducted the operation.
