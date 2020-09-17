Trump: COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed as early as October

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US government could start distributing a coronavirus vaccine as early as October.

“We’re very close to that vaccine as you know and I think much closer than I think most people want to say,” Trump said during a White House press briefing, according to NBC News.

“We think we can start some time in October. So as soon as it’s announced we’ll be able to start. That will be from mid-October on. It may be a little bit later than that,” he added.